The Toledo Rockets (2-1) and Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) will face each other in a clash of MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 30, Western Michigan 20

Toledo 30, Western Michigan 20 Toledo has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rockets have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

Western Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Broncos have been at least a +750 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+21.5)



Western Michigan (+21.5) This year Toledo has one win against the spread.

Western Michigan has covered once against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, Western Michigan has played one game with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.

Toledo averages 40 points per game against Western Michigan's 17.3, totaling 3.8 points over the game's total of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 56.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 30 33 27 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 58.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 38 37 38.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

