Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all five games involving teams from the Ivy League.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bryant Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgetown Hoyas at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Dartmouth Big Green
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Bucknell Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
