The Toledo Rockets (2-1) host a MAC battle against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo ranks 36th in scoring defense this season (16.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 40 points per game. Western Michigan has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 17th-worst in points per game (17.3) this season and 15th-worst in points allowed per game (35.3).

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Western Michigan Toledo 355.3 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.7 (55th) 388 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (32nd) 184.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.7 (30th) 171 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231 (75th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (63rd)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek leads Western Michigan with 278 yards on 35-of-50 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 15 carries.

Jalen Buckley has carried the ball 52 times for 311 yards, with two touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has collected 115 yards (on 35 carries) with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack paces his squad with 132 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Anthony Sambucci has three receptions (on six targets) for a total of 79 yards (26.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Austin Hence's 13 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 554 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 144 yards (48 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 191 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 137 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has put together a 119-yard season so far, reeling in 10 passes on 19 targets.

CC Ezirim has racked up three receptions for 79 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game.

