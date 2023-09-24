Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 133.5 per game.

St. Brown has posted a team-best 173 receiving yards (86.5 per game) and one TD, hauling in 12 balls out of 16 targets so far this year.

St. Brown vs. the Falcons

St. Brown vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Three players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 133.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have the No. 25 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (two per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

St. Brown has 22.9% of his team's target share (16 targets on 70 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.8 yards per target (25th in NFL play), picking up 173 yards on 16 passes thrown his way.

St. Brown, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

St. Brown (two red zone targets) has been targeted 40.0% of the time in the red zone (five total red zone pass attempts on the team).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

