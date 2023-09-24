Amon-Ra St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of St. Brown's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 3, St. Brown has 12 receptions for 173 yards -- 14.4 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 16 occasions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Toe

The Lions have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Reynolds (LP/groin): 9 Rec; 146 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Antoine Green (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 12 173 43 1 14.4

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0

