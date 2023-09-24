When the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Craig Reynolds hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

On 23 attempts last year, Reynolds produced 102 yards rushing for 17 yards per game. He also caught nine passes for 116 yards (19.3 per game).

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in six games.

Craig Reynolds Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Commanders 3 16 0 1 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 13 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 30 0 1 12 0 Week 5 @Patriots 6 24 0 3 68 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 4 12 0 3 18 0 Week 8 Dolphins 2 7 0 0 0 0

