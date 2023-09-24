David Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Montgomery's stats below.

Montgomery has season stats that include 141 rushing yards on 37 carries (3.8 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus one reception on one target for seven yards.

David Montgomery Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Thigh

No other running back is on the injury list for the Lions.

Lions vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 37 141 2 3.8 1 1 7 0

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0

