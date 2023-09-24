Josh Reynolds has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 133.5 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

So far this season, Reynolds has hauled in nine passes on 13 targets for 146 yards and two TDs, averaging 73.0 yards per game.

Reynolds vs. the Falcons

Reynolds vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD

No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Falcons yield 133.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have the No. 25 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (two per game).

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has 18.6% of his team's target share (13 targets on 70 passing attempts).

He has 146 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 22nd in NFL play with 11.2 yards per target.

Reynolds has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

