When the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Kalif Raymond hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Raymond will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has three receptions (four targets) for 66 yards and one score, averaging 33 yards per game.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1

Rep Kalif Raymond with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.