The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Lions clash with the Falcons. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Lions vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Lions were leading after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

On offense, Detroit averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter (second-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Falcons had the lead three times, trailed 10 times, and were tied four times.

In the first quarter last year, the Falcons averaged 3.5 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 5.6 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Lions won the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Detroit averaged 8.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

In 17 games last season, the Falcons were outscored in the second quarter 12 times and won five times.

On offense, the Falcons averaged 5.5 points in the second quarter (29th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 10.4 points on average in the second quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Lions won the third quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up one time.

Offensively, Detroit scored an average of 5.4 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 6.8 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Falcons averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last year. They gave up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Lions outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games, were outscored in that quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Detroit averaged 7.8 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it gave up an average of 6.6 points in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games last season, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and tied in that quarter in five games.

Offensively, the Falcons averaged 5.3 points in the fourth quarter (23rd-ranked) last year. They allowed 5.1 points on average in the fourth quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Lions vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Lions were winning after the first half in nine games (6-3 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in six games (2-4), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half, Detroit averaged 13.9 points scored on offense last season (seventh-ranked). It surrendered an average of 11.3 points on defense (16th-ranked) in the first half.

The Falcons were winning after the first half in two games last year (1-1 in those contests), trailed after the first half in 13 games (5-8), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half last season, the Falcons averaged 9.0 points on offense and gave up an average of 16.0 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Lions were outscored in the second half seven times and outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times in 17 games last season.

Detroit averaged 13.2 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 13.4 points on average in the second half.

The Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games last season, were outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in two games.

The Falcons' offense averaged 10.5 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 8.5 points on average in the second half.

