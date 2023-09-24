At +2800, the Detroit Lions are No. 10 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

At home last year, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions were 3-2.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +25000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1200 8 October 30 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +25000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +2800 14 December 10 @ Bears - +25000 15 December 17 Broncos - +12500 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +800 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.