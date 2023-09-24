The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) visit the Detroit Lions (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Lions and Falcons betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Lions vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 46 -165 +140

Lions vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

In 12 of 17 games last season, the Lions and their opponents combined to total more than 46 points.

The average total in Detroit's outings last season was 49, three more points than the over/under for this game.

The Lions were 10-5-0 against the spread last season.

The Lions put together a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).

Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points in seven of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Atlanta's outings last year was 43.7, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Falcons posted a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Falcons were underdogs in 12 games last season and won three (25%) of those contests.

Last season, Atlanta won one of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Lions vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49 12 Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 7

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24 24.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

