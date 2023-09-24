Lions vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (1-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons (2-0). Detroit is favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for this game.
Before the Lions square off against the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Falcons as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.
Lions vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Atlanta Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|46
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3.5)
|46.5
|-176
|+148
Other Week 3 Odds
Detroit vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Lions vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Detroit was 10-5-0 against the spread last year.
- The Lions had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.
- In 17 Detroit games last season, 10 hit the over.
- Atlanta's record against the spread last year was 9-7-0.
- The Falcons were an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times last year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- Last season, seven of Atlanta's 17 games hit the over.
