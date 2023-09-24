Should you bet on Marvin Jones Jr. scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Jones caught 46 balls for 529 yards and three touchdowns last season. He picked up 33.1 yards per game, on 81 total targets.

Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6 4 38 0 Week 2 Colts 5 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7 4 33 1 Week 4 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 104 0 Week 7 Giants 8 4 57 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 6 5 48 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 3 1 33 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 3 22 1 Week 13 @Lions 4 1 17 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6 2 17 1 Week 16 @Jets 4 3 15 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 6 61 0 Week 18 Titans 6 2 29 0 Wild Card Chargers 6 3 29 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3 1 21 0

Rep Marvin Jones Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.