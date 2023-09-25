In the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday, Roman Safiullin (ranked No. 55) meets Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18).

Musetti carries -120 odds to bring home a victory versus Safiullin (-110).

Roman Safiullin vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 54.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Lorenzo Musetti -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +600 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Roman Safiullin vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Safiullin made it past Jordan Thompson 7-6, 0-0 (retired) in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, Musetti clinched a victory against No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Safiullin has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Safiullin has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Musetti has played 61 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.

Musetti has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.

In the only match between Safiullin and Musetti dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger Bergamo, Italy Men Singles Round of 64, Safiullin won 7-5, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Safiullin has secured two versus Musetti (100.0%), while Musetti has claimed zero.

Safiullin and Musetti have squared off in 22 total games, and Safiullin has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Safiullin and Musetti have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

