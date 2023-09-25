Sebastian Korda plays Alexei Popyrin to open play in The Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (in the round of 32). In the Zhuhai Championships (his last tournament), he made it to the semifinals before falling to Karen Khachanov. Korda's odds are the best in the field at +500 to win this event at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Korda at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

In his opening match at The Astana Open, Korda will face Popyrin on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 PM ET in the round of 32.

Korda Stats

In his most recent match, Korda was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Khachanov in the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships.

The 23-year-old Korda is 27-17 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

Korda has a record of 23-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 44 matches over the past year (across all court types), Korda has played 25.4 games per match. He won 52.9% of them.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Korda has played 25.2 games per match.

Korda, over the past 12 months, has won 81.3% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.

Korda has won 25.5% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 83.1% of his service games during that timeframe.

