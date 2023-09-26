On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 57.5% of his 106 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Ibanez has driven in a run in 24 games this season (22.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .272 AVG .241 .317 OBP .291 .473 SLG .392 19 XBH 16 7 HR 4 15 RBI 20 34/11 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

