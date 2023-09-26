Carson Kelly -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Kelly has gotten at least one hit in 45.5% of his games this season (20 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).

In 44 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Kelly has driven home a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.

He has scored a run in nine of 44 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .182 AVG .182 .280 OBP .250 .227 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 7/3 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

