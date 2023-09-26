Matt Vierling vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
- In 61.9% of his 126 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.8% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|67
|.233
|AVG
|.285
|.313
|OBP
|.342
|.335
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|43/22
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Greinke (1-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.