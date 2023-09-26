Spencer Torkelson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 136 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (91 of 153), with at least two hits 36 times (23.5%).
- Looking at the 153 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (13.1%).
- He has scored a run in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|79
|.215
|AVG
|.249
|.309
|OBP
|.317
|.372
|SLG
|.505
|24
|XBH
|39
|9
|HR
|20
|31
|RBI
|58
|80/35
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke (1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
