Tuesday's game features the Detroit Tigers (73-83) and the Kansas City Royals (54-102) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 26.

The Tigers will call on Reese Olson (5-7) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.

Detroit has entered seven games this season favored by -165 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 622 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.35 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule