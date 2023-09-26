The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will meet on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 156 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in MLB action.

Detroit's .376 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers are 28th in the majors with a .234 batting average.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (622 total, four per game).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Tigers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.254).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (5-7) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Olson is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Olson will look to build upon a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Cal Quantrill 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Reese Olson Triston McKenzie

