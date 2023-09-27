Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

In 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 of 107 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .273 AVG .241 .321 OBP .291 .471 SLG .392 19 XBH 16 7 HR 4 16 RBI 20 35/12 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings