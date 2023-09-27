Kerry Carpenter vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 74 of 113 games this season (65.5%), including 34 multi-hit games (30.1%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (15.0%).
- In 38.9% of his games this year (44 of 113), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.335
|AVG
|.243
|.380
|OBP
|.314
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|49/11
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
