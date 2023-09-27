The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .250 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 22 games this year (23.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (19.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .252 AVG .249 .319 OBP .307 .340 SLG .324 9 XBH 11 2 HR 1 13 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

