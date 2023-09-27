Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -200 +165 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 23 of the 38 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.5%).

Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Detroit has had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-77-5).

The Tigers are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-43 41-40 30-32 44-50 59-60 15-22

