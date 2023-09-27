The Detroit Tigers will look to Jake Rogers for continued offensive production when they square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 158 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in MLB action.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (628 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.254).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Skubal is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Skubal will look to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 14 outings this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Cal Quantrill 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Reese Olson Triston McKenzie

