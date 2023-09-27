Spencer Torkelson will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (74-83) on Wednesday, September 27, when they match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Jonathan Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to put money on the Tigers and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (-200), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 23 out of the 38 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 13-35 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.