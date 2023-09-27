Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .230.

McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.

McKinstry has had a hit in 84 of 143 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (13.3%).

He has homered in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this year (52 of 143), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 71 .246 AVG .215 .327 OBP .276 .384 SLG .309 19 XBH 14 5 HR 3 22 RBI 11 52/26 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings