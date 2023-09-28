On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Baddoo has had a hit in 47 of 103 games this year (45.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 22 games this season (21.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 103 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .208 AVG .224 .254 OBP .343 .358 SLG .367 12 XBH 11 6 HR 5 13 RBI 19 49/10 K/BB 40/27 3 SB 8

