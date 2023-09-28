Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

St. Brown has a team-high 275-yard year thus far (91.7 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has reeled in 21 balls on 28 targets.

St. Brown vs. the Packers

St. Brown vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 57.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 57.8 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 199.7 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Packers have allowed three passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 11th in the NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), St. Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 27.2% of his team's target share (28 targets on 103 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 9.8 yards per target (27th in NFL).

St. Brown, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

St. Brown (four red zone targets) has been targeted 57.1% of the time in the red zone (seven total red zone pass attempts on the team).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

