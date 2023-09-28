Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Ibanez has had a hit in 62 of 107 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (19.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .273 AVG .241 .321 OBP .291 .471 SLG .392 19 XBH 16 7 HR 4 16 RBI 20 35/12 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings