The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

In 57.9% of his 107 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .273 AVG .241 .321 OBP .291 .471 SLG .392 19 XBH 16 7 HR 4 16 RBI 20 35/12 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

