The Detroit Tigers and Carson Kelly, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 20 of 45 games this year (44.4%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has picked up an RBI in 17.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.

He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 .136 AVG .182 .191 OBP .250 .159 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 14/3 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings