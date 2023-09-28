With the Detroit Lions playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Craig Reynolds a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reynolds will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

This season Reynolds has run for 22 yards on seven carries (11 ypg).

In two games, Reynolds has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0

Rep Craig Reynolds with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.