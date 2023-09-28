With the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is David Montgomery a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Montgomery will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has 37 carries for a team-best 141 rushing yards (70.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Montgomery has also caught one pass for 7 yards (3.5 per game).

Montgomery has a rushing TD in all two games this year.

David Montgomery Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0

Rep David Montgomery with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.