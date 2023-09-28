Will David Montgomery Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Montgomery was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Montgomery's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Montgomery has run for 141 yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and has one catch (one target) for seven yards.
David Montgomery Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Lions.
Lions vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|37
|141
|2
|3.8
|1
|1
|7
|0
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
