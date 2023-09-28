Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Genesee County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakland Christian High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Durand, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Flushing, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kearsley High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ogemaw Heights High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carman-Ainsworth High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davison High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fenton, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.