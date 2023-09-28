Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Gratiot County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alma High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Charles High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
