Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Iron County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crandon High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Iron River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Forest Park High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.