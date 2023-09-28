Iron County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Livingston County
  • Genesee County
  • Oakland County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Mecosta County
  • Gratiot County
  • Isabella County
  • Montcalm County

    • Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Crandon High School at West Iron County High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Iron River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Forest Park High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.