Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Isabella County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Harrison High School - Harrison at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evart High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
