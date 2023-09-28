On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks while batting .288.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (15.9%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (44 of 113), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .335 AVG .243 .380 OBP .314 .479 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 49/11 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

