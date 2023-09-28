Kerry Carpenter vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter?
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 74 of 113 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 34 times (30.1%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 38 games this year (33.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 113 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.335
|AVG
|.243
|.380
|OBP
|.314
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|49/11
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.