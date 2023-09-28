On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Carpenter has had a hit in 74 of 113 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 34 times (30.1%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in 38 games this year (33.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44 of 113 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .335 AVG .243 .380 OBP .314 .479 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 49/11 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

