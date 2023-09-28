The Detroit Lions right now have the ninth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2200.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -105

-105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Lions equally compared to the computer rankings, ninth-best in the league.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Lions currently have the same odds, going from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +2200.

With odds of +2200, the Lions have been given a 4.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit has two wins against the spread this season.

The Lions have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Lions have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions are putting up 381.3 yards per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 11th defensively with 297.3 yards allowed per game.

The Lions rank 12th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game) this season.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has five touchdown passes and two picks in three games, completing 69.9% for 819 yards (273.0 per game).

On the ground, Goff has scored one touchdown and gained 2 yards.

In three games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 21 receptions for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and one touchdown.

In two games, Josh Reynolds has nine receptions for 146 yards (73.0 per game) and two scores.

In two games, David Montgomery has run for 141 yards (70.5 per game) and two scores.

Aidan Hutchinson has recorded 10 tackles, 1.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in three games for the Lions.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

