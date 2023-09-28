The Detroit Lions (2-1) meet a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 3.3 more points per game (24) than the Packers give up (20.7).

The Lions rack up 45 more yards per game (381.3) than the Packers allow per outing (336.3).

This season, Detroit runs for 25.0 fewer yards per game (111.7) than Green Bay allows per contest (136.7).

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Lions Away Performance

Detroit accumulated fewer passing yards away from home last season (235.4 per game) than it did overall (251.8), but it also allowed fewer on the road (228.5 per game) than overall (245.8).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City W 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle L 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta W 20-6 FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina - FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.