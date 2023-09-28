Lions vs. Packers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
Sportsbooks project a close contest between NFC North rivals when the Detroit Lions (2-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a 1.5-point underdogs. This contest has a listed total of 44.5 points.
The Lions' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Packers. Before the Packers meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-1.5)
|44.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-1.5)
|45
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Detroit went 10-5-0 last year.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Lions went 3-2 against the spread last year.
- In 17 Detroit games last year, 10 hit the over.
- Green Bay's record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Packers had an ATS record of 4-2.
- In 17 Green Bay games last season, eight of them went over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.