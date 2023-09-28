Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Livingston County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Whitmore Lake High School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howell High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hartland, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
