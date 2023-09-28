On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .250.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.2%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this season (22 of 94), with two or more RBI seven times (7.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (19.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .252 AVG .249 .319 OBP .307 .340 SLG .324 9 XBH 11 2 HR 1 13 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

