Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .250.
  • In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (23.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.4%).
  • He has scored a run in 18 of 94 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 50
.252 AVG .249
.319 OBP .307
.340 SLG .324
9 XBH 11
2 HR 1
13 RBI 18
39/15 K/BB 33/14
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan will start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.