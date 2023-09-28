Miguel Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while batting .250.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.0%).
- In 3.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 of 94 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.252
|AVG
|.249
|.319
|OBP
|.307
|.340
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|18
|39/15
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ragans (7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.